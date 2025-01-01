$35,067+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross
LE AWD - Heated Seats
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross
LE AWD - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$35,067
+ taxes & licensing
Used
33,809KM
VIN 7MUCAABGXRV118261
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PA0115
- Mileage 33,809 KM
Vehicle Description
Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
Compare at $36119 - Our Price is just $35067!
Sensible, efficient and reliable, this 2024 Corolla Cross embodies the delightful merits of the sedan its based on. This 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross empowers you to do it all. With agile handling characteristics and comfortable, relaxing interior, this crossover is perfect for urban missions and road trips alike. It comes loaded with forward-thinking technologies to keep you connected on the go, boasting exceptional versatility and a spacious interior, this 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross is the perfect subcompact SUV for the modern era.This SUV has 33,809 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Corolla Cross's trim level is LE AWD. This Corolla Cross LE AWD steps things up with blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, a heated steering wheel and automatic air conditioning, along with great standard features such as heated front seats, 60/40 folding rear bench seats for more cargo space, adaptive cruise control, and an 8-inch Toyota multimedia infotainment system, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include pre-collision warning with intersection support, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, remote keyless entry, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4G Wi-Fi
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross