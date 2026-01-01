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2025 Cadillac Escalade
Premium Luxury - Low Mileage
2025 Cadillac Escalade
Premium Luxury - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
Sale
$134,938
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
8,542KM
VIN 1GYS9CRL4SR183389
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,542 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Hot Deal! We've marked this unit down $1000 from its regular price of $135938.This redesigned Cadillac Escalade is the epitome of luxury. This 2025 Cadillac Escalade is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The Cadillac Escalade has long served as the brands flagship, its huge size and aggressive looks broadcasting its extroverted take on luxury. This Escalade makes a solid case as a competitor to other large luxury SUVs, thanks to an abundance of advanced technology and luxurious features. Nothing possesses presence and makes a statement like an Escalade.
This low mileage SUV has just 8,542 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escalade's trim level is Premium Luxury. This luxurious Escalade offers an impressive list of premium features such as a panoramic sunroof, magnetic ride control suspension, a massive 55-inch touchscreen that is paired with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, built-in navigation, signature IntelliBeam LED headlights, galvano-chrome exterior accents, and premium leather seats. Additional features include heads up display, heated and cooled seats, remote start, a heated power steering wheel, tri-zone automatic climate control, trailering blind spot detection, built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, a premium 19 speaker AKG audio system, augmented reality display, wireless device charging, interior ambient lighting, 360 degree parking camera with a digital rearview mirror, and automatic active brake assist plus so much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Hot Deal! We've marked this unit down $1000 from its regular price of $135938.This redesigned Cadillac Escalade is the epitome of luxury. This 2025 Cadillac Escalade is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The Cadillac Escalade has long served as the brands flagship, its huge size and aggressive looks broadcasting its extroverted take on luxury. This Escalade makes a solid case as a competitor to other large luxury SUVs, thanks to an abundance of advanced technology and luxurious features. Nothing possesses presence and makes a statement like an Escalade.
This low mileage SUV has just 8,542 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escalade's trim level is Premium Luxury. This luxurious Escalade offers an impressive list of premium features such as a panoramic sunroof, magnetic ride control suspension, a massive 55-inch touchscreen that is paired with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, built-in navigation, signature IntelliBeam LED headlights, galvano-chrome exterior accents, and premium leather seats. Additional features include heads up display, heated and cooled seats, remote start, a heated power steering wheel, tri-zone automatic climate control, trailering blind spot detection, built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, a premium 19 speaker AKG audio system, augmented reality display, wireless device charging, interior ambient lighting, 360 degree parking camera with a digital rearview mirror, and automatic active brake assist plus so much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Locking fuel door
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Capless Fuel Fill
Air cleaner, high-capacity
Automatic Stop/Start
Brake rotors, Duralife
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Steering, Electronic Power Steering (EPS)
Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits and 7-way sealed connector
Electronic Precision Shift
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Exhaust, dual with polished outlets
Brake lining wear indicator
Cooling system, extra capacity
Alternator, 220 amps
Engine air filtration monitor
Cooling, external transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
TRAILERING ASSIST GUIDELINES
Differential, electronic limited-slip
Brake, automatic vehicle hold
Engine control, stop/start system disable button
GVWR, 7600 lbs. (3447 kg)
Engine, 6.2L V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
Transfer case, active, 2-speed, push-button controls includes neutral position for dinghy towing.
Trailering App accessible through the infotainment system. Designed to help ease the process of trailering at all stages during hitching and setup, on the road and when responding to potential hazards along the way
Safety
Electric parking brake
Safety Alert Seat
Door locks, rear child security
Traffic sign recognition
Tire Fill Alert provides visual and audible alerts outside the vehicle when inflating an under inflated tire to the recommended tire pressure
Brakes, Hill Start-Assist/Hill Hold
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Rear Pedestrian Alert
Reverse Automatic Braking
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system with Rollover Mitigation, includes disable switch
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in trailer alignment for hitching
Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist includes semi-automatic steering, applying limited braking, as well as shifting gears into a detected parking space
Seat belt indicator, 2nd row
Seat belt indicator, 3rd row
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings menu
Tire Pressure Monitoring System auto learn, includes Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
SMART TRAILER INTEGRATION INDICATOR
Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking
Side Bicyclist Alert
Blind Zone Steering Assist with Trailering
Seat belts, 3-point driver and front passenger, height-adjustable, include pretensioners and load limiters
Connected Cameras capable (requires future vehicle software update)
Airbags, dual-stage, frontal driver and right front passenger seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
3 Years of OnStar Digital Services up to 3 years of Super Cruise, Safety Services, and up to 72GB vehicle data plan for Wi-Fi, In-Vehicle Apps, and Voice & Maps apps. Connected by OnStar. Info at onstar.ca. (Requires (UE1) OnStar and (UKL) Super Cruise...
Interior
Adaptive remote start
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power
Defogger, rear-window
Door lock and latch shields
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Power outlet, 110-volt
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way power lumbar
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way power lumbar
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Sensor, vehicle interior movement
Keyless Start, push-button
Sensor, vehicle inclination
Head-Up Display, full-colour, reconfigurable (includes the following views: Speed, Audio/Phone, Navigation and Performance)
Window control, all windows, Express-Up/Down (auto Express-Up/Down via key fob)
Sill plates, illuminating, front and rear
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt, located in front console (Standard with (D07) Floor console with covered storage only.)
Steering column lock, electrical
Air filter, pollutant, odour and fine dust
Wireless Phone Charging (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, consult your ...
Augmented Reality live image of what is in front of the vehicle. When a navigational route is active, the system will overlay directional information on the live image being displayed
Ambient lighting, interior, selectable, 126 colours
Exterior
Glass, deep-tinted
Windshield, solar absorbing
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wiper, rear intermittent
Active aero shutters, front
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Headlamps, automatic on/off
Tail lamps, LED illumination
Door handles, illuminating
IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Spare tire lock, hoist shaft
Rear Camera Mirror Washer
Headlamps, Adaptive Forward Lighting
Headlamp control, automatic leveling system
Mouldings, Galvano bodyside
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable power-folding, body-colour, driver-side auto-dimming, integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lighting
Sunroof, power, panoramic with tilt, slide, express-open/close and sun shade control
Door handles, Galvano accents
AutoSense Power Liftgate hands-free, presence detection
Tire, full-size spare P265/70R17 all-season, blackwall
Media / Nav / Comm
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
5G vehicle connectivity (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.com or dealer for details.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
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1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
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$134,938
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Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2025 Cadillac Escalade