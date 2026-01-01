2025 Cadillac Escalade

Electric parking brake

Safety Alert Seat

Door locks, rear child security

Traffic sign recognition

Tire Fill Alert provides visual and audible alerts outside the vehicle when inflating an under inflated tire to the recommended tire pressure

Brakes, Hill Start-Assist/Hill Hold

Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag

Rear Pedestrian Alert

Reverse Automatic Braking

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system with Rollover Mitigation, includes disable switch

Rear Cross Traffic Braking

Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in trailer alignment for hitching

Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist includes semi-automatic steering, applying limited braking, as well as shifting gears into a detected parking space

Seat belt indicator, 2nd row

Seat belt indicator, 3rd row

Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings menu

Tire Pressure Monitoring System auto learn, includes Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)

SMART TRAILER INTEGRATION INDICATOR

Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking

Side Bicyclist Alert

Blind Zone Steering Assist with Trailering

Seat belts, 3-point driver and front passenger, height-adjustable, include pretensioners and load limiters

Connected Cameras capable (requires future vehicle software update)

Airbags, dual-stage, frontal driver and right front passenger seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection