2025 Infiniti QX60
BLACK EDITION
2025 Infiniti QX60
BLACK EDITION
Used
10,818KM
VIN 5N1AL1FS1SC331855
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PA0105
- Mileage 10,818 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging Pad, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Collision Mitigation
With roomy seating and comfortable ride, this Infiniti QX60 is a good choice for a family-oriented, seven-passenger luxury crossover. This 2025 INFINITI QX60 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This Infiniti QX60 is transforming the seven-passenger crossover segment with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Don't let its beauty fool you though. This QX60 can handle the toughest roads. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential.This SUV has 10,818 kms. It's mineral black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our QX60's trim level is BLACK EDITION. This LUXE trim steps things up with inbuilt navigation, adaptive cruise control and a 360-surround camera system. Other standard features include a dual-panel glass sunroof with a power sunshade, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, leather-trimmed heated front seats with lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, and dual-zone front climate control. Infotainment duties are handled by a 12.3-inch display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM, which is paired with a 9-speaker audio setup. Additional features include lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, blind spot warning, and mobile device wireless charging.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
