$49,799+ tax & licensing
2025 Kia Carnival
Hybrid LX FWD
2025 Kia Carnival
Hybrid LX FWD
Location
Orleans Kia
2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9
613-824-5421
$49,799
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDNB5KA0S6052778
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4250
- Mileage 90 KM
Vehicle Description
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained in these pages. Please verify any information in question with a representative of Orleans Kia.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD
