* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained in these pages. Please verify any information in question with a representative of Orleans Kia.

2025 Kia EV9

90 KM

$70,498

+ tax & licensing
2025 Kia EV9

Land AWD

12027346

2025 Kia EV9

Land AWD

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-5421

$70,498

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDAFFS59S6059658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90 KM

Vehicle Description

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained in these pages. Please verify any information in question with a representative of Orleans Kia.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orleans Kia

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-XXXX

613-824-5421

$70,498

+ taxes & licensing

Orleans Kia

613-824-5421

2025 Kia EV9