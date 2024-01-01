$55,498+ tax & licensing
2025 Kia Sorento
Plug-In Hybrid EX AWD
Location
Orleans Kia
2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9
613-824-5421
$55,498
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDRJDJH8S5341894
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90 KM
Vehicle Description
Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid SX
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2025 Kia Sorento