Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained in these pages. Please verify any information in question with a representative of Orleans Kia.</p>

2025 Kia Sorento

90 KM

Details Description Features

$42,249

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12135462

2025 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

Location

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-5421

Contact Seller

$42,249

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
90KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYRGDJC6SG363239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4269
  • Mileage 90 KM

Vehicle Description

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained in these pages. Please verify any information in question with a representative of Orleans Kia.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orleans Kia

Used 2019 Kia NIRO L Fwd for sale in Orleans, ON
2019 Kia NIRO L Fwd 137,896 KM $15,498 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4DR 2.0L PREMIUM for sale in Orleans, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4DR 2.0L PREMIUM 127,187 KM $13,994 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue AWD Platinum for sale in Orleans, ON
2023 Nissan Rogue AWD Platinum 91,097 KM $30,998 + tax & lic

Email Orleans Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orleans Kia

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

Call Dealer

613-824-XXXX

(click to show)

613-824-5421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,249

+ taxes & licensing

Orleans Kia

613-824-5421

Contact Seller
2025 Kia Sorento