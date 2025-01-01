$38,180+ tax & licensing
2025 Nissan Kicks
SR - 360 Camera - Heated Seats
2025 Nissan Kicks
SR - 360 Camera - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$38,180
+ taxes & licensing
Used
5,600KM
VIN 3N8AP6DD7SL313248
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallical Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 5,600 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel!
Style meets tech in this nimble and spirited 2025 Kicks.
This Kicks did not take any shortcuts, but it is offering you a shortcut to possibility. Make the most of every day with intelligent features that help you express your personal style and feel your playlist with the incredible infotainment system. It really is time you put you first, and this 2025 Kicks is here for it.
This gun metallical metallic SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Kicks's trim level is SR. This vehicle rewards you with adaptive cruise control, an aerial view camera system, front and rear parking sensors and emergency braking, along with a heated steering wheel with heated front seats, wireless charging, remote engine start, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors. Also standard is a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 5600 kms.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
WIRELESS CHARGING
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
HVAC -inc: Supplemental Cabin Heater
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's and 4-way adjustable passenger's seat
Interior Trim -inc: Prima-Tex Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
47 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 4-Cylinder
5.34 Axle Ratio
3660# Gvwr 385.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Coloured Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Rear Bumper w/Coloured Bumper Insert
Tires: 225/45R19 AS
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Radio: Bose 10-Speaker Audio -inc: headrest speaker for driver and passenger, 12.3" colour touchscreen, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, streaming audio via Bluetooth, USB C (x2 charge and data), NissanConnect featuring wireless Apple CarPlay, wirele...
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
