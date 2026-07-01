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2026 Chevrolet Trax
1RS - Heated Seats - Remote Start
2026 Chevrolet Trax
1RS - Heated Seats - Remote Start
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$30,889
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
14,448KM
VIN KL77LGE28TC016231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour JET BLK/GRY WITH RED ACCE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 460190
- Mileage 14,448 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
For more than 80 years, the Myers Automotive Group has brought exceptional vehicles and world-class service to drivers in the Ottawa area. Myers Orleans Chevrolet Buick GMC is proud to serve Greater Ottawa, and to continue the tradition of excellence that the Myers name is known for. We are your trusted and professional choice since 1942!
Stylish, efficient and built to navigate life with ease the 2026 Trax is ready for whatever lies ahead.
The 2026 Chevrolet Trax combines a sleek exterior, refined interior and intuitive features into a compact SUV that fits both your lifestyle and your budget. Its smart connectivity and flexible cabin layout make it easy for passengers, cargo and daily commutes to stay equally comfortable and efficient. With Chevrolets strong support network and thoughtful design, the Trax stands out as a dependable, versatile choice in its segment.
This Sterling Grey Metallic SUV has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.2L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Trax's trim level is 1RS. This Trax 1RS steps it up with the LS Convenience Package, that includes a heated steering wheel, heated side mirrors and remote engine start, along with great standard features such as heated front seats, cruise control, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, air conditioning, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wi-fi hotspot capability, active noise cancellation, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features also include front pedestrian braking, forward collision alert, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, IntelliBeam, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Front Pedestrian Braking. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 14448 km.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $201.24 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - **Rebates may not be applicable on all purchase types [cash, lease, or finance]. Eligibility and conditions may vary. Please see dealer for full details and confirmation of eligibility. ). Incentives expire 2026-07-31. See dealer for details.
At Myers Orleans Chevrolet, you'll find an impressive inventory of brand-new Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC vehicles. But we don't stop there! We also offer an amazing array of gently-used cars, trucks, and SUVs from Chevrolet, as well as a selection of alternate-brand used vehicles from some of Canada's favourite auto makers. When you choose to shop with Myers, you're not limited to what you can find on our well-appointed lot. You've got the resources of an entire automotive group at your fingertips! Our friendly, no-pressure sales team will go through your list of must-haves, and will match you with the vehicle from Myers that checks off all the right boxes.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
For more than 80 years, the Myers Automotive Group has brought exceptional vehicles and world-class service to drivers in the Ottawa area. Myers Orleans Chevrolet Buick GMC is proud to serve Greater Ottawa, and to continue the tradition of excellence that the Myers name is known for. We are your trusted and professional choice since 1942!
Stylish, efficient and built to navigate life with ease the 2026 Trax is ready for whatever lies ahead.
The 2026 Chevrolet Trax combines a sleek exterior, refined interior and intuitive features into a compact SUV that fits both your lifestyle and your budget. Its smart connectivity and flexible cabin layout make it easy for passengers, cargo and daily commutes to stay equally comfortable and efficient. With Chevrolets strong support network and thoughtful design, the Trax stands out as a dependable, versatile choice in its segment.
This Sterling Grey Metallic SUV has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.2L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Trax's trim level is 1RS. This Trax 1RS steps it up with the LS Convenience Package, that includes a heated steering wheel, heated side mirrors and remote engine start, along with great standard features such as heated front seats, cruise control, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, air conditioning, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wi-fi hotspot capability, active noise cancellation, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features also include front pedestrian braking, forward collision alert, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, IntelliBeam, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Front Pedestrian Braking. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 14448 km.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $201.24 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - **Rebates may not be applicable on all purchase types [cash, lease, or finance]. Eligibility and conditions may vary. Please see dealer for full details and confirmation of eligibility. ). Incentives expire 2026-07-31. See dealer for details.
At Myers Orleans Chevrolet, you'll find an impressive inventory of brand-new Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC vehicles. But we don't stop there! We also offer an amazing array of gently-used cars, trucks, and SUVs from Chevrolet, as well as a selection of alternate-brand used vehicles from some of Canada's favourite auto makers. When you choose to shop with Myers, you're not limited to what you can find on our well-appointed lot. You've got the resources of an entire automotive group at your fingertips! Our friendly, no-pressure sales team will go through your list of must-haves, and will match you with the vehicle from Myers that checks off all the right boxes.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Assist handle, front passenger
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Defogger, rear-window electric
Shift knob, urethane
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Steering wheel, heated
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Keys, (2) foldable
Console, floor with armrest
Driver Information Centre, 3.5" diagonal monochromatic display
Air filter, pollutant
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable
Knee bolster, driver and front passenger
Vehicle health management
Theft-deterrent system, immobilizer
Assist handles, rear outboard,
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,
Head restraints, rear, height adjustable
USB ports, 2, one type-A and one type-C, located within the instrument panel
Power outlet, 12-volt, located on instrument panel
Steering wheel, wrapped, flat-bottom
Media / Nav / Comm
Active noise cancellation
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Antenna, roof-mounted
Audio system feature, 4-speaker system
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Braking control, ECM grade
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Rear seat reminder
Front Pedestrian Braking
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
HD Rear Vision Camera (Rear Vision Camera display is not HD with IOR audio system.)
Following Distance Indicator (Included with (PED) Chevrolet Safety Assist.)
Airbags, frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions, and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger
Seat belts, 3-point, all seating positions with front tensioners
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened, programmable
Daytime Running Lamps, reduced intensity low beam, LED
Mechanical
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Alternator, 130 amps
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Mechanical jack with tools
Coolant protection, engine
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Suspension, rear, compound crank
Capless Fuel Fill
Recovery hook, front
Drivetrain, front-wheel drive
Brake, electronic parking
Axle, 3.50 final drive ratio
Engine air filtration monitor
Brake lining, performance
Engine, ECOTEC 1.2L Turbo DOHC DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (137 hp [102 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 162 lb-ft of torque [219 N-m] @ 2500 rpm)
GVWR, 4145 lbs. (1880 kg)
Battery, 70AH, 12V, 760 cold-cranking amps
Brake rotor, FNC
Exterior
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Lamp, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Tire, spare, compact
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Spoiler, rear
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding
Headlamps, LED
Liftgate, manual
Mirror caps, high gloss Black
Shutters, front lower grille, active
Tires, 225/55R18 all-season, blackwall
Ornamentation, RS badge
Exhaust tip, turned down, hidden
Mouldings, Black, side windows surround
Mouldings, body-side, lower, extra wide, moulded in Black
Wiper, rear, intermittent
Wipers, front intermittent, variable speed
Glass, tinted windshield
Ornamentation, Trax lettering
Additional Features
Fascia, front and rear, inserts (Black-painted inserts.)
Exterior trim, RS, Black front and rear bowties, Black grille insert, Black nameplate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
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$30,889
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Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2026 Chevrolet Trax