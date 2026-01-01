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2026 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred - Low Mileage
2026 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
Sale
$35,938
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
464KM
VIN KM8JBCDE2TU473073
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 464 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Hot Deal! We've marked this unit down $1000 from its regular price of $36938.This Hyundai Tucson questions every detail with a relentless effort to improve your driving experience. This 2026 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2026 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2026 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.
This low mileage SUV has just 464 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is Preferred. The interior emphasizes comfort and usability with heated front bucket seats featuring an 8-way power adjustable drivers seat with lumbar support, a heated leather steering wheel, dual zone automatic climate control, cloth seating surfaces, a manual tilt and telescoping steering column, a full floor console with covered storage, and practical rear seating that folds to expand cargo capacity. Technology is anchored by a 12.3-inch infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, BlueLink connected services, real time traffic, wireless phone connectivity, turn by turn navigation, multiple USB inputs, adaptive cruise control, smart device remote start, proximity key with push button start, remote keyless entry, and a comprehensive driver information center. Safety performance is supported by Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with pedestrian, cyclist, and junction turning detection, Lane Keeping Assist with departure warning, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Driver Monitoring Alert, a rear view monitor, multiple front, side, rear, and curtain airbags including an airbag occupancy sensor, side impact beams, stability control, traction control, child safety locks, and a tire pressure monitoring system.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Hot Deal! We've marked this unit down $1000 from its regular price of $36938.This Hyundai Tucson questions every detail with a relentless effort to improve your driving experience. This 2026 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2026 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2026 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.
This low mileage SUV has just 464 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is Preferred. The interior emphasizes comfort and usability with heated front bucket seats featuring an 8-way power adjustable drivers seat with lumbar support, a heated leather steering wheel, dual zone automatic climate control, cloth seating surfaces, a manual tilt and telescoping steering column, a full floor console with covered storage, and practical rear seating that folds to expand cargo capacity. Technology is anchored by a 12.3-inch infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, BlueLink connected services, real time traffic, wireless phone connectivity, turn by turn navigation, multiple USB inputs, adaptive cruise control, smart device remote start, proximity key with push button start, remote keyless entry, and a comprehensive driver information center. Safety performance is supported by Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with pedestrian, cyclist, and junction turning detection, Lane Keeping Assist with departure warning, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Driver Monitoring Alert, a rear view monitor, multiple front, side, rear, and curtain airbags including an airbag occupancy sensor, side impact beams, stability control, traction control, child safety locks, and a tire pressure monitoring system.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Tires: 235/65R17 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.65 Axle Ratio
54 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
4762# Gvwr
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Engine: 2.5L GDI MPI DOHC I4 CVVT -inc: engine Idle Stop & Go (ISG)
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual mode, Drive Mode Select (DMS) controlling steering, engine, and transmission response, multi-terrain control modes (snow, mud, sand), column-mounted Shift-By-Wire (SBW) and paddle shifters
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
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1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
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Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2026 Hyundai Tucson