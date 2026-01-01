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2026 Nissan Sentra
SR - 360 Camera - Sunroof
2026 Nissan Sentra
SR - 360 Camera - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
9,457KM
VIN 3N1AB9DV2TY205261
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PA0168
- Mileage 9,457 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Bose Premium Audio, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel!
The athletic proportions of this 2026 Sentra are as exciting as its impressive performance. This 2026 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
More excitement for the same fuel efficiency was achieved through intelligent design in this 2026 Sentra. Offering an interior you expect from the luxury vehicle, this compact car is packed with power and excitement from the beautiful lights to the stunning spoiler. All the impressive looks blend seamlessly with the upscale interior, making this Sentra an instant classic.
This low mileage sedan has just 9,457 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is SR. This sleek and modern sedan blends sport-inspired styling with advanced comfort and technology for a refined driving experience. The exterior features a dark chrome grille, sunroof, and aerodynamic accents that complement its bold, confident stance. Inside, enjoy heated leatherette seats, a heated leather steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a premium Bose audio system with a 12.3-inch NissanConnect display offering wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and smartphone charging. Smart convenience features like keyless entry, remote start, and HomeLink enhance daily comfort, while advanced driver-assistance systems such as ProPILOT Assist, Intelligent Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, and a 360° camera system deliver confidence and control in every journey. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bose Premium Audio, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Intelligent Cruise Control, Heated Seats.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
The athletic proportions of this 2026 Sentra are as exciting as its impressive performance. This 2026 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
More excitement for the same fuel efficiency was achieved through intelligent design in this 2026 Sentra. Offering an interior you expect from the luxury vehicle, this compact car is packed with power and excitement from the beautiful lights to the stunning spoiler. All the impressive looks blend seamlessly with the upscale interior, making this Sentra an instant classic.
This low mileage sedan has just 9,457 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is SR. This sleek and modern sedan blends sport-inspired styling with advanced comfort and technology for a refined driving experience. The exterior features a dark chrome grille, sunroof, and aerodynamic accents that complement its bold, confident stance. Inside, enjoy heated leatherette seats, a heated leather steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a premium Bose audio system with a 12.3-inch NissanConnect display offering wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and smartphone charging. Smart convenience features like keyless entry, remote start, and HomeLink enhance daily comfort, while advanced driver-assistance systems such as ProPILOT Assist, Intelligent Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, and a 360° camera system deliver confidence and control in every journey. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bose Premium Audio, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Intelligent Cruise Control, Heated Seats.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Exterior
Sunroof
Convenience
Intelligent Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
Blind Spot Intervention
360 Camera
Collision Mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2026 Nissan Sentra