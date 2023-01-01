2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 2 , 0 7 5 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9696412

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 182,075 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.