$7,999+ tax & licensing
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Eric's Autos
705-487-2277
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
182,075KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9696412
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 182,075 KM
Vehicle Description
Very nice excellent running van price shown includes safety certification and 6 months 10,000km warranty
