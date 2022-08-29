$6,995+ tax & licensing
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eric's Autos
705-487-2277
2009 Chevrolet Aveo
Location
2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
116,220KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9318256
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,220 KM
Vehicle Description
Low low km car 116220 km price shown includes certification and 6 months 10.000 km warranty
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
