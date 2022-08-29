Menu
2009 Chevrolet Aveo

116,220 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eric's Autos

705-487-2277

2009 Chevrolet Aveo

2009 Chevrolet Aveo

2009 Chevrolet Aveo

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

705-487-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

116,220KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9318256

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 116,220 KM

Vehicle Description

Low low km car 116220 km price shown includes certification and 6 months 10.000 km warranty 

