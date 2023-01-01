2010 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,998 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10176000

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Seating Heated Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Warranty Warranty Included Convenience Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.