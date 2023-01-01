$8,998+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
198,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10176000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 198,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Very nice running suv AWD drives and runs excellent all ready to go fully loaded sunroof ,ice cold A/C ,remote start, power tailgate, back up camera, price shown includes certification and 6 months 10,000km warranty feel free to contact Eric's Autos 705 487 2277
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
