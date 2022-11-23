Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

207,000 KM

$8,599

+ tax & licensing
$8,599

+ taxes & licensing

Eric's Autos

705-487-2277

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

207,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9336349
  VIN: 2d4rn4de7ar482370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice clean and great running mini van price shown includes certification and 6 months 10.000 km lubrico warranty feel free to give us a call for more information 705 487 2277 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers

Email Eric's Autos

Eric's Autos

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

705-487-2277

