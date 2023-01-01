Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

114,387 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Eric's Autos

705-487-2277

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

705-487-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

114,387KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9464583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 114,387 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Very low km only 114387 km powered by a 3.3 v6 runs awesome and very clean inside and out price shown includes certification and 6 months 10,000km warranty 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Quads / Captains
CD Player
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eric's Autos

2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 114,387 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey F...
 183,126 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 147,663 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Email Eric's Autos

Eric's Autos

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

Call Dealer

705-487-XXXX

(click to show)

705-487-2277

Quick Links
Directions Inventory