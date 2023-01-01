$9,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
114,387KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9464583
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 114,387 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Very low km only 114387 km powered by a 3.3 v6 runs awesome and very clean inside and out price shown includes certification and 6 months 10,000km warranty
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Quads / Captains
CD Player
Warranty Included
