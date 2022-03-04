$7,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Nissan Altima
Location
2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
99,493KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8521175
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,493 KM
Vehicle Description
Low low km great condition runs and drives excellent certification and warranty included
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Warranty Included
