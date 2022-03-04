Menu
2010 Nissan Altima

99,493 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Eric's Autos

705-487-2277

Location

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

705-487-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

99,493KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8521175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,493 KM

Vehicle Description

Low low km great condition runs and drives excellent certification and warranty included 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Eric's Autos

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

705-487-2277

