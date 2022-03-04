2010 Nissan Altima

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 4 9 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8521175

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 99,493 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Push Button Start Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Warranty Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.