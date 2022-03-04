$8,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
Eric's Autos
705-487-2277
2011 Chevrolet Equinox
2011 Chevrolet Equinox
Location
Eric's Autos
2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0
705-487-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8481372
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Very nice and clean inside and out runs great price includes warranty and safety new brakes all around and tires like new only 165,000km
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eric's Autos
Eric's Autos
2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0