2011 Chevrolet Equinox

165,000 KM

Details Description

Eric's Autos

705-487-2277

Location

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice and clean inside and out runs great price includes warranty and safety new brakes all around and tires like new only 165,000km 

705-487-2277

