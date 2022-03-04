$9,299+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,299
+ taxes & licensing
Eric's Autos
705-487-2277
2011 Chevrolet Equinox
2011 Chevrolet Equinox
LS AWD
Location
Eric's Autos
2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0
705-487-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,299
+ taxes & licensing
179,460KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8620853
- VIN: 2cnflcec5b6359212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 179,460 KM
Vehicle Description
Very nice and clean runs great AWD price includes warranty and safety for more information feel free to call 705 487 2277
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Warranty Included
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eric's Autos
Eric's Autos
2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0