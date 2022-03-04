Menu
2011 Chevrolet Equinox

179,460 KM

Details Description Features

$9,299

+ tax & licensing
Eric's Autos

705-487-2277

LS AWD

Location

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

179,460KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8620853
  • VIN: 2cnflcec5b6359212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,460 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice and clean runs great AWD price includes warranty and safety for more information feel free to call 705 487 2277 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Warranty Included
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
