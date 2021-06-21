2011 GMC Terrain

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,295 + taxes & licensing 1 5 4 , 5 9 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

7505811 VIN: 2ctalmec3b6405905

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 154,598 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

