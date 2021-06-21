Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 GMC Terrain

154,598 KM

Details Description Features

$8,295

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,295

+ taxes & licensing

Eric's Autos

705-487-2277

Contact Seller
2011 GMC Terrain

2011 GMC Terrain

SLE-1

Watch This Vehicle

2011 GMC Terrain

SLE-1

Location

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

705-487-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,295

+ taxes & licensing

154,598KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7505811
  • VIN: 2ctalmec3b6405905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,598 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition very clean inside and out runs excellent price includes warranty and certification new brakes for more information feel free to call 705 487 2277 and send us a message 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Included
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eric's Autos

2010 Nissan Sentra
 177,319 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe
 218,112 KM
$5,200 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA6 GS
 118,432 KM
$6,595 + tax & lic

Email Eric's Autos

Eric's Autos

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

Call Dealer

705-487-XXXX

(click to show)

705-487-2277

Quick Links
Directions Inventory