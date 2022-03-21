Menu
2011 Nissan Sentra

201,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
Eric's Autos

705-487-2277

Location

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

201,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8732165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs and drives great very fuel efficient price shown includes certification and warranty feel free to give us a call for more information 705 487 2277

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included

