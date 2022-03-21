$6,499+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Sentra
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 201,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives great very fuel efficient price shown includes certification and warranty feel free to give us a call for more information 705 487 2277
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
