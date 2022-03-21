2011 Nissan Sentra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,499 + taxes & licensing 2 0 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8732165

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Warranty Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.