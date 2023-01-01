Menu
<p>2012 grand caravan stow and go seating every thing works as it should very clean inside and out runs and drives excellent price shown includes certification and  6 months 10,000km warranty feel free to contact Erics Autos 705 487 2277 we are located midway between barrie and orillia on hwy 11 at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte </p>

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

153,439 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

705-487-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

153,439KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2c4rdgbg7cr24912b

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 153,439 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 grand caravan stow and go seating every thing works as it should very clean inside and out runs and drives excellent price shown includes certification and  6 months 10,000km warranty feel free to contact Eric's Autos 705 487 2277 we are located midway between barrie and orillia on hwy 11 at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eric's Autos

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

705-487-2277

