2012 dodge grand caravan stow and go seating 162305 km runs and drives excellent very Very clean inside and out price shown includes certification safety and 6 months 10,000km warranty for more information feel free to contact Erics Autos we are located midway between Barrie and Orillia at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

162,305 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

705-487-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
162,305KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2c4rdgbg1cr262361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 162,305 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 dodge grand caravan stow and go seating 162305 km runs and drives excellent very Very clean inside and out price shown includes certification safety and 6 months 10,000km warranty for more information feel free to contact Eric's Autos we are located midway between Barrie and Orillia at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

