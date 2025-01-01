Menu
<p>2013 Dodge grand caravan Stow and go seating 175626 km runs and drives excellent very clean inside and out full service history price shown includes certification safety and 6 months 10,000km warranty feel free to contact Erics Autos 705 487 2277 we are located midway between Barrie and Orillia on hwy 11 south at 5th line of Oro-Medonte </p>

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

175,626 KM

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

705-487-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
175,626KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2c4rdgbg8dr636580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 175,626 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Dodge grand caravan Stow and go seating 175626 km runs and drives excellent very clean inside and out full service history price shown includes certification safety and 6 months 10,000km warranty feel free to contact Eric's Autos 705 487 2277 we are located midway between Barrie and Orillia on hwy 11 south at 5th line of Oro-Medonte 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Quads / Captains

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Eric's Autos

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0
705-487-2277

