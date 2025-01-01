$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
Eric's Autos
2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0
705-487-2277
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 175,626 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Dodge grand caravan Stow and go seating 175626 km runs and drives excellent very clean inside and out full service history price shown includes certification safety and 6 months 10,000km warranty feel free to contact Eric's Autos 705 487 2277 we are located midway between Barrie and Orillia on hwy 11 south at 5th line of Oro-Medonte
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eric's Autos
Email Eric's Autos
Eric's Autos
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-487-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
705-487-2277