<p>2013 ford escape ALL WHEEL DRIVE runs and drives excellent and very clean inside and out price shown includes certification safety and 6 months 10,000km warranty can be extended. For more information feel free to contact Erics Autos we are located midway between barrie and orillia on hwy 11 south at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte 705 487 2277 </p>

160,155 KM

Location

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

705-487-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
160,155KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1fmcu9gx3duc73713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,155 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eric's Autos

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

