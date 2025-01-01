SOLD
2013 Ford Escape
Location
Eric's Autos
2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0
705-487-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
159,918KM
Good Condition
VIN 1fmcu9gx2duc38547
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,918 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 ford escape AWD runs and drives excellent price shown includes certification safety and 6 months 10,000km warranty feel free to contact Eric's Autos 705 487 2277 we are located midway between barrie and orillia on hwy 11 south at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
