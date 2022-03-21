Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

183,815 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Eric's Autos

705-487-2277

GLS

Location

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

183,815KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8875937
  • VIN: 5npdh4ae7dh340055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,815 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice clean great running car price shown includes certification and warranty call for more information 705 487 2277

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

