2013 Hyundai Elantra
GLS
Location
2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
183,815KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8875937
- VIN: 5npdh4ae7dh340055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 183,815 KM
Vehicle Description
Very nice clean great running car price shown includes certification and warranty call for more information 705 487 2277
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
