Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2014 chev cruze 1.4 excellent on fuel very good condition inside and out sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, remote starter. For more information feel free to contact Erics Autos we are located midway between barrie and orillia on hwy 11 at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte 705 487 2277 </p>

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

196,609 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 2lt

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 2lt

Location

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

705-487-2277

  1. 1724962001
  2. 1724962008
  3. 1724962016
  4. 1724962025
  5. 1724962033
  6. 1724962041
  7. 1724962047
  8. 1724962057
  9. 1724962066
  10. 1724962072
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
196,609KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1g1pe5sb7e7427484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,609 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 chev cruze 1.4 excellent on fuel very good condition inside and out sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, remote starter. For more information feel free to contact Eric's Autos we are located midway between barrie and orillia on hwy 11 at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte 705 487 2277 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eric's Autos

Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2lt for sale in Oro Medonte, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2lt 196,609 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chrysler 200 for sale in Oro Medonte, ON
2013 Chrysler 200 112,825 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Compass for sale in Oro Medonte, ON
2015 Jeep Compass 173,563 KM $9,899 + tax & lic

Email Eric's Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eric's Autos

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-487-XXXX

(click to show)

705-487-2277

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Eric's Autos

705-487-2277

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze