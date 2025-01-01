Menu
<p>2014 chev trax runs and drives excellent very good on gas price includes certification safety and 3 months warranty  for more information feel free to contact Erics Autos we are located midway between Barrie and Orillia on hwy 11south at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte  705 487 2277 </p>

2014 Chevrolet Trax

139,874 KM

Details

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Trax

LT

13115039

2014 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

705-487-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,874KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3gncjlsb8el183479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Plum
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,874 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 chev trax runs and drives excellent very good on gas price includes certification safety and 3 months warranty  for more information feel free to contact Eric's Autos we are located midway between Barrie and Orillia on hwy 11south at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte  705 487 2277 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eric's Autos

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-487-2277

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Eric's Autos

705-487-2277

2014 Chevrolet Trax