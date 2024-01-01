Menu
2014 Nissan rogue AWD 180188 km runs and drives excellent, sunroof,  heated seats, back up camera, remote start, Ac blows cold  every thing works as it should price shown includes certification safety and 6 months 10,000km warranty for more information feel free to contact Erics Autos 705 487 2277 we are located midway between Barrie and Orillia on hwy 11 south at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte

2014 Nissan Rogue

180,188 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Rogue

SV

2014 Nissan Rogue

SV

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

705-487-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
180,188KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5n1at2mv4ec802324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,188 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Nissan rogue AWD 180188 km runs and drives excellent, sunroof,  heated seats, back up camera, remote start, Ac blows cold  every thing works as it should price shown includes certification safety and 6 months 10,000km warranty for more information feel free to contact Eric's Autos 705 487 2277 we are located midway between Barrie and Orillia on hwy 11 south at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Eric's Autos

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0
705-487-XXXX

705-487-2277

Eric's Autos

705-487-2277

2014 Nissan Rogue