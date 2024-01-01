$11,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
Location
Eric's Autos
2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0
705-487-2277
Certified
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 167,845 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 chev equinox runs and drives excellent body is awesome condition price shown includes certification safety and 6 months 10,000km warranty feel free to contact Eric's Autos 705 487 2277 we are located midway between barrie and orillia on hwy 11 south at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eric's Autos
Email Eric's Autos
Eric's Autos
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-487-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-487-2277