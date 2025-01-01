Menu
<p>2015 dodge journey runs and drives excellent price shown includes certification safety and warranty for more information feel free to contact Erics Autos we are located midway between Barrie and Orillia on hwy 11south at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte 705 487 2277 </p>

2015 Dodge Journey

123,901 KM

SOLD

Fwd 4dr

13192001

Location

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

705-487-2277

Used
123,901KM
VIN 3c4pdcab3ft724958

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,901 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 dodge journey runs and drives excellent price shown includes certification safety and warranty for more information feel free to contact Eric's Autos we are located midway between Barrie and Orillia on hwy 11south at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte 705 487 2277 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0
