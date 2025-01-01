SOLD
Make it Yours
2015 Dodge Journey
Fwd 4dr
Location
Eric's Autos
2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0
705-487-2277
Used
123,901KM
VIN 3c4pdcab3ft724958
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,901 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 dodge journey runs and drives excellent price shown includes certification safety and warranty for more information feel free to contact Eric's Autos we are located midway between Barrie and Orillia on hwy 11south at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte 705 487 2277
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
