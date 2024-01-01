Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2015 jeep compass 173563 km runs and drives excellent price shown includes certification safety and 6 months 10,000km warranty feel free to contact Erics Autos 705 487 2277 we are located midway between barrie and orillia on hwy 11 south at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte </p>

2015 Jeep Compass

173,563 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jeep Compass

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Compass

Location

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

705-487-2277

  1. 1726769284
  2. 1726769292
  3. 1726769300
  4. 1726769307
  5. 1726769315
  6. 1726769322
  7. 1726769331
  8. 1726769338
  9. 1726769344
  10. 1726769349
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
173,563KM
Good Condition
VIN 1c4njdab6fd151758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,563 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 jeep compass 173563 km runs and drives excellent price shown includes certification safety and 6 months 10,000km warranty feel free to contact Eric's Autos 705 487 2277 we are located midway between barrie and orillia on hwy 11 south at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eric's Autos

Used 2015 Jeep Compass for sale in Oro Medonte, ON
2015 Jeep Compass 173,563 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Oro Medonte, ON
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan 162,305 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Oro Medonte, ON
2014 Nissan Rogue SV 180,188 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Email Eric's Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eric's Autos

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-487-XXXX

(click to show)

705-487-2277

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Eric's Autos

705-487-2277

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Compass