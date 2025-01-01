Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2015 kia forte runs and drives excellent price shown includes certification safety and warranty fully loaded car,sunroof, heated seats and cooled seats heated steering wheel, back_up camera and navigation for more information feel free to contact Erics Autos 705 487 2277 we are located midway between Barrie and Orillia on hwy 11south at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte </p>

2015 Kia Forte

143,248 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Kia Forte

SX

Watch This Vehicle
12893108

2015 Kia Forte

SX

Location

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

705-487-2277

  1. 1755874419270
  2. 1755874419827
  3. 1755874420301
  4. 1755874420799
  5. 1755874421227
  6. 1755874421706
  7. 1755874422179
  8. 1755874422644
  9. 1755874423108
  10. 1755874423569
  11. 1755874424078
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
143,248KM
Excellent Condition
VIN Knafz4a89f5399379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,248 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 kia forte runs and drives excellent price shown includes certification safety and warranty fully loaded car,sunroof, heated seats and cooled seats heated steering wheel, back_up camera and navigation for more information feel free to contact Eric's Autos 705 487 2277 we are located midway between Barrie and Orillia on hwy 11south at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eric's Autos

Used 2015 Kia Forte SX for sale in Oro Medonte, ON
2015 Kia Forte SX 143,248 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Email Eric's Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eric's Autos

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-487-XXXX

(click to show)

705-487-2277

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Eric's Autos

705-487-2277

2015 Kia Forte