$10,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Kia Forte
SX
2015 Kia Forte
SX
Location
Eric's Autos
2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0
705-487-2277
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,248 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 kia forte runs and drives excellent price shown includes certification safety and warranty fully loaded car,sunroof, heated seats and cooled seats heated steering wheel, back_up camera and navigation for more information feel free to contact Eric's Autos 705 487 2277 we are located midway between Barrie and Orillia on hwy 11south at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eric's Autos
Email Eric's Autos
Eric's Autos
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-487-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
705-487-2277