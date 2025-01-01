$9,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Kia Soul
SX
Location
Eric's Autos
2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0
705-487-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
188,031KM
Excellent Condition
VIN Kndjx3a53g7253567
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 188,031 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 kia soul runs and drives excellent price shown includes certification safety and warranty for more information feel free to contact Eric's Autos we are located midway between Barrie and orillia on hwy 11south at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte 705 487 2277
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Eric's Autos
2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0
