<p>2016 kia soul runs and drives excellent price shown includes certification safety and warranty for more information feel free to contact Erics Autos we are located midway between Barrie and orillia on hwy 11south at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte 705 487 2277 </p>

2016 Kia Soul

188,031 KM

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Soul

SX

13121687

2016 Kia Soul

SX

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

705-487-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
188,031KM
Excellent Condition
VIN Kndjx3a53g7253567

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,031 KM

2016 kia soul runs and drives excellent price shown includes certification safety and warranty for more information feel free to contact Eric's Autos we are located midway between Barrie and orillia on hwy 11south at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte 705 487 2277 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eric's Autos

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-487-2277

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Eric's Autos

705-487-2277

2016 Kia Soul