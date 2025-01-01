Menu
<p>2017 chev equinox AWD runs and drives excellent every thing works as it should for more info feel free to contact Erics Autos we are located midway between barrie and orillia on hwy 11south at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte 705 487 2277 </p>

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

184,477 KM

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

705-487-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
184,477KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2gnfleek8h6198555

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 184,477 KM

2017 chev equinox AWD runs and drives excellent every thing works as it should for more info feel free to contact Eric's Autos we are located midway between barrie and orillia on hwy 11south at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte 705 487 2277 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Eric's Autos

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0
705-487-2277

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Eric's Autos

705-487-2277

2017 Chevrolet Equinox