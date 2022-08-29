Menu
1990 Chevrolet Corvette

97,550 KM

Details Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

1990 Chevrolet Corvette

1990 Chevrolet Corvette

1990 Chevrolet Corvette

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

97,550KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9015085
  • VIN: 1G1YY338XL5114313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 97,550 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

647-808-7929
