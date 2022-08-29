$13,999+ tax & licensing
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
1990 Chevrolet Corvette
Location
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
97,550KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9015085
- VIN: 1G1YY338XL5114313
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 97,550 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3