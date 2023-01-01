Menu
1990 Chevrolet Corvette

97,732 KM

Details Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

1990 Chevrolet Corvette

1990 Chevrolet Corvette

1990 Chevrolet Corvette

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1680982391
  2. 1680982394
  3. 1680982398
  4. 1680982403
  5. 1680982406
  6. 1680982410
  7. 1680982414
  8. 1680982418
  9. 1680982422
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

97,732KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9815335
  • VIN: 1G1YY338XL5114313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 97,732 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Lumbar Support

Seating

Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-XXXX

905-721-8168

647-808-7929
