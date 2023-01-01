$13,999+ tax & licensing
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
905-721-8168
1990 Chevrolet Corvette
Location
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
97,732KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9815335
- VIN: 1G1YY338XL5114313
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 97,732 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Lumbar Support
Seating
Leather Seats
