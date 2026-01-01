Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>4 Cylinder Engine, 5 Speed Manual Transmission,  Red in Colour, Tilt, PW, PL, Delay Wipers, CD Player and more.  Runs and Drives Very Well.  $3995+tax & licensing.  AS IS SPECIAL. (Thousands of dollars worth of service records in stock.  Call for details if you like).  Phone: (905) 718-5032. OLYMPIA AUTO CENTRE.   Visit our location at 226 Bloor Street East, Oshawa. Just West of Ritson Road on North side of Street. Directly across from The Bakers Table Bakery.  Over 25 years in business, since 1999.  Open Monday thru Saturday from 11:00 A.M. - 9:00 P.M. by appointment, just call in advance to book a time. Thank you.   ***AS IS OMVIC DISCLAIMER REQUIRED BY LAW.***   “This vehicle is being sold ”as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.  The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. </p>

1998 Volkswagen Beetle

199,200 KM

Details Description

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

1998 Volkswagen Beetle

L4

Watch This Vehicle
14115259

1998 Volkswagen Beetle

L4

Location

Olympia Auto Center

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

905-579-6777

  1. 1778989869
  2. 1778989869
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
199,200KM
As Is Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 199,200 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Cylinder Engine, 5 Speed Manual Transmission,  Red in Colour, Tilt, PW, PL, Delay Wipers, CD Player and more.  Runs and Drives Very Well.  $3995+tax & licensing.  AS IS SPECIAL. (Thousands of dollars worth of service records in stock.  Call for details if you like).  Phone: (905) 718-5032. OLYMPIA AUTO CENTRE.   Visit our location at 226 Bloor Street East, Oshawa. Just West of Ritson Road on North side of Street. Directly across from The Baker's Table Bakery.  Over 25 years in business, since 1999.  Open Monday thru Saturday from 11:00 A.M. - 9:00 P.M. by appointment, just call in advance to book a time. Thank you.   ***AS IS OMVIC DISCLAIMER REQUIRED BY LAW.***   “This vehicle is being sold ”as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.  The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Olympia Auto Center

Used 2015 Kia Forte LX for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Kia Forte LX 267,000 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT 180,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Ford Fusion SE 237,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Olympia Auto Center

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Olympia Auto Center

Olympia Auto Center

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-6777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Olympia Auto Center

905-579-6777

1998 Volkswagen Beetle