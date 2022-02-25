Menu
1999 Isuzu Rodeo

184,010 MI

Details Features

$1,999

+ tax & licensing
$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

1999 Isuzu Rodeo

1999 Isuzu Rodeo

1999 Isuzu Rodeo

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

184,010MI
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8292372
  • VIN: 4S2CM58W8X4310749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,010 MI

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Former US Vehicle
Odometer is in MILES NOT Km

