Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2002 Chevrolet Astro

215,000 KM

Details Description Features

$1,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

Contact Seller
2002 Chevrolet Astro

2002 Chevrolet Astro

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Chevrolet Astro

LT

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

  1. 1617464230
  2. 1617464230
  3. 1617464235
  4. 1617464233
  5. 1617464232
  6. 1617464233
  7. 1617464232
  8. 1617464234
  9. 1617464235
  10. 1617464235
  11. 1617464235
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

215,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6815675
  • VIN: 1gndm19x12b127740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2002 Chevy Astra Van - 7 Passengers- new battery- almost new tires- run and drive well.  fresh trade-in . Vehicle sold AS-IS. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.- bench seats fold down or remove to use as work vehicle. Fit full 4x8 drywall sheets or plywood inside.- Anti-Lock Brakes;Driver Air Bag;Passenger Air Bag;Power Windows;Air Conditioning;Cruise Control;Tilt Steering Wheel;AM/FM Radio;Bucket Seats;Power Door Locks;Luggage Rack;CD Player;Automatic Headlights;Privacy Glass;Front Reading Lamps;Child Safety Locks;3rd Row Seat;Engine Immobilizer;Power Outlet;Transmission Overdrive Switch.

We also welcome all trade-ins For more information please visit our website www.oshawafineautosales.ca/ or call 289 653 1993. to see more of our dealerships vehicles on Kijiji, or our web. page, Many Cars, Trucks and Vans Available to choose from. Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. 766 Simcoe Street South, in Oshawa , just south of 401 and bloor street, corner of erie street and simcoe.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
3rd Row Seat
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 123,000 KM
$6,499 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Silve...
 186,000 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic
2020 RAM ProMaster 3...
 10,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

Call Dealer

289-653-XXXX

(click to show)

289-653-1993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory