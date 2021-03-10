2002 Chevrolet Astro

+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
2002 Chevy Astra Van - 7 Passengers- new battery- almost new tires- run and drive well. fresh trade-in . Vehicle sold AS-IS. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.- bench seats fold down or remove to use as work vehicle. Fit full 4x8 drywall sheets or plywood inside.- Anti-Lock Brakes;Driver Air Bag;Passenger Air Bag;Power Windows;Air Conditioning;Cruise Control;Tilt Steering Wheel;AM/FM Radio;Bucket Seats;Power Door Locks;Luggage Rack;CD Player;Automatic Headlights;Privacy Glass;Front Reading Lamps;Child Safety Locks;3rd Row Seat;Engine Immobilizer;Power Outlet;Transmission Overdrive Switch.
