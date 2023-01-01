2004 Chevrolet Corvette

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 8 , 6 5 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10290009

10290009 VIN: 1G1YY32G645127103

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Tan Leather

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 128,651 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Additional Features Convertible Soft Top

