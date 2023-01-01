Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Chevrolet Corvette

128,651 KM

Details Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2004 Chevrolet Corvette

2004 Chevrolet Corvette

CONV

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Chevrolet Corvette

CONV

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1691767143
  2. 1691767146
  3. 1691767149
  4. 1691767151
  5. 1691767154
  6. 1691767156
  7. 1691767159
  8. 1691767162
  9. 1691767164
  10. 1691767167
  11. 1691767169
  12. 1691767172
  13. 1691767174
  14. 1691767177
  15. 1691767180
  16. 1691767183
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
128,651KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10290009
  • VIN: 1G1YY32G645127103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 128,651 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

2004 Chevrolet Corve...
 128,651 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 ST
 246,267 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Beet...
 106,986 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory