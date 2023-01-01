$22,999+ tax & licensing
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
905-721-8168
2004 Chevrolet Corvette
CONV
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
128,651KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10290009
- VIN: 1G1YY32G645127103
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 128,651 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
