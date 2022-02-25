Menu
2004 Ford Explorer

148,924 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2004 Ford Explorer

2004 Ford Explorer

4.6L | 7 Seater | 4x4 | Leather | Sunroof | Alloys

2004 Ford Explorer

4.6L | 7 Seater | 4x4 | Leather | Sunroof | Alloys

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

148,924KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8358231
  • Stock #: 182
  • VIN: 1FMZU73W74ZA36138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 148,924 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Black Clearcoat exterior on Tan Leather Interior, V8 4.6 L Engine, Automatic Transmission, 4 x 4 Drivetrain, 7 Passenger, Power Sunroof, Alloy Wheels with Near New Firestone All-Season Tires, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering, Adjustable Pedals, Running Board, AM/FM/CD Player, Tinted Glass, Rear Split & Folding Seats, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
"This truck has stood the test of time, mechanically and cosmetically, this 2004 Explorer is ready for whatever you can throw at it or in it! The body is in great shape and is the rockers/inner panels are not rusted/rotted out. The truck still drives phenomenally well and handles just like a V8 should. Smooth. Quiet. The first person to see/drive this truck, will buy it. It's that clean! We're selling it as-is only due to the age of the vehicle, and for your peace of mind, we welcome all mechanical inspection by a local mechanic of your choosing!" -Mina Morris 

As Per OMVIC's Guidelines we must post the following statement: 
“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense."

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is not available. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

