905-576-8111
2004 Ford Explorer
4.6L | 7 Seater | 4x4 | Leather | Sunroof | Alloys
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Stock #: 182
- VIN: 1FMZU73W74ZA36138
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 148,924 KM
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
Black Clearcoat exterior on Tan Leather Interior, V8 4.6 L Engine, Automatic Transmission, 4 x 4 Drivetrain, 7 Passenger, Power Sunroof, Alloy Wheels with Near New Firestone All-Season Tires, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering, Adjustable Pedals, Running Board, AM/FM/CD Player, Tinted Glass, Rear Split & Folding Seats, and so much more!
"This truck has stood the test of time, mechanically and cosmetically, this 2004 Explorer is ready for whatever you can throw at it or in it! The body is in great shape and is the rockers/inner panels are not rusted/rotted out. The truck still drives phenomenally well and handles just like a V8 should. Smooth. Quiet. The first person to see/drive this truck, will buy it. It's that clean! We're selling it as-is only due to the age of the vehicle, and for your peace of mind, we welcome all mechanical inspection by a local mechanic of your choosing!" -Mina Morris
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is not available.
True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2.
