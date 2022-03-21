Menu
2004 Honda Odyssey

245,138 KM

Details Description Features

$3,950

+ tax & licensing
5dr EX-L

5dr EX-L

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

245,138KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8875934
  • VIN: 2HKRL18914H006471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 245,138 KM

Vehicle Description

LOTS OF NEW PARTS AND REPAIRS MADE RECENTLY. BILLS TO PROVE.  CALL OR COME BY FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!

“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
CD Player

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

