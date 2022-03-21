$3,950+ tax & licensing
905-571-3460
2004 Honda Odyssey
5dr EX-L
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$3,950
- Listing ID: 8875934
- VIN: 2HKRL18914H006471
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 245,138 KM
Vehicle Description
LOTS OF NEW PARTS AND REPAIRS MADE RECENTLY. BILLS TO PROVE. CALL OR COME BY FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
Vehicle Features
