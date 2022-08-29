$4,995+ tax & licensing
416-356-3904
2005 Acura MDX
Location
Fanaa Auto Group Inc.
205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$4,995
- Listing ID: 9204706
- VIN: 2HNYD18985H000356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 304,850 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 Acura MDX AWD! TECH PACKAGE!
ONE OWNER VEHICLE!
Runs and Drives Great! Very Smooth!
LOADED!
LEATHER, NAVI, BACK UP CAMERA, DVD SUNROOF, KEYLESS ENTRY ALLOY WHEELS, POWER LOCKS POWER WINDOWS.
Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $695 Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle may not be driveable if not certified.
CALL US TODAY!
Contact us before heading down as sometimes vehicles may be located at an offsite storage
FANAA AUTO GROUP
www.fanaaauto.com
Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com
Vehicle Features
