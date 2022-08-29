Menu
2005 Acura MDX

304,850 KM

Details

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

416-356-3904

2005 Acura MDX

2005 Acura MDX

2005 Acura MDX

Location

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

416-356-3904

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

304,850KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 9204706
  VIN: 2HNYD18985H000356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 304,850 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Acura MDX AWD! TECH PACKAGE!

$4995.00

ONE OWNER VEHICLE!

Runs and Drives Great! Very Smooth!

LOADED! 

LEATHER, NAVI, BACK UP CAMERA,  DVD  SUNROOF, KEYLESS ENTRY  ALLOY WHEELS, POWER LOCKS  POWER WINDOWS.

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $695 Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle may not be driveable if not certified.

CALL US TODAY!

Contact us before heading down as sometimes vehicles may be located at an offsite storage 

FANAA AUTO GROUP 

www.fanaaauto.com

Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com

416 356-3904

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Entertainment System
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

