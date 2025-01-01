Menu
6 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, Silver in Colour, LOADED! LEATHER, POWER SLIDER ROOF, ALUMINUM SPORT RIMS. Air, Tilt, PW, PL, Power Mirrors, Delay Wipers, CD Player and more. Runs and Drives Very Well. 1999+tax & licensing.  AS IS SPECIAL.  Vehicle came in on trade-in.  Was registered and driven by previous owner.  We are required by law to include disclaimer for all as is vehicles.  ****OMVIC Disclaimer**** "This vehicle is being sold "as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense.  Phone: (905) 579-6777 or (905) 718-5032. OLYMPIA AUTO CENTRE.  Visit our new location at 226 Bloor Street East, Oshawa. Just West of Ritson Road on North side of Street. Directly across from The Bakers Table Bakery.  Over 25 years in business, since 1999.  Open Monday thru Saturday from 11:00 A.M. - 9:00 P.M. by appointment, just call in advance to book a time. Thank you.

2005 BMW 3 Series

246,000 KM

$1,999

+ tax & licensing
2005 BMW 3 Series

325i

2005 BMW 3 Series

325i

Olympia Auto Center

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

905-579-6777

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
246,000KM
As Is Condition

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 246,000 KM

6 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, Silver in Colour, LOADED! LEATHER, POWER SLIDER ROOF, ALUMINUM SPORT RIMS. Air, Tilt, PW, PL, Power Mirrors, Delay Wipers, CD Player and more. Runs and Drives Very Well. 1999+tax & licensing.  AS IS SPECIAL.  Vehicle came in on trade-in.  Was registered and driven by previous owner.  We are required by law to include disclaimer for all as is vehicles.  ****OMVIC Disclaimer**** “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.  Phone: (905) 579-6777 or (905) 718-5032. OLYMPIA AUTO CENTRE.  Visit our new location at 226 Bloor Street East, Oshawa. Just West of Ritson Road on North side of Street. Directly across from The Baker's Table Bakery.  Over 25 years in business, since 1999.  Open Monday thru Saturday from 11:00 A.M. - 9:00 P.M. by appointment, just call in advance to book a time. Thank you.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Conventional Spare Tire

Olympia Auto Center

Olympia Auto Center

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

905-579-6777

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Olympia Auto Center

905-579-6777

2005 BMW 3 Series