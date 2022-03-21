Menu
2005 BMW K1200R

45,600 KM

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
ENG Automotive Group

905-728-6511

K1200S not "R"

K1200S not "R"

Location

ENG Automotive Group

56 Bloor St. East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M2

905-728-6511

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

45,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8673641
  • Stock #: L96703
  • VIN: WB10581A65ZL96703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sport Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,600 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner. Always dealer maintained. Recent service, and ready for the season. Please call or email to arrange a viewing. This machine is mint. Clean carfax. Certified $5990 + HST and licensing.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Heated Grips

ENG Automotive Group

ENG Automotive Group

56 Bloor St. East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M2

