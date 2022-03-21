$5,990+ tax & licensing
2005 BMW K1200R
K1200S not "R"
56 Bloor St. East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
45,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8673641
- Stock #: L96703
- VIN: WB10581A65ZL96703
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sport Touring
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # L96703
- Mileage 45,600 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner. Always dealer maintained. Recent service, and ready for the season. Please call or email to arrange a viewing. This machine is mint. Clean carfax. Certified $5990 + HST and licensing.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Heated Grips
