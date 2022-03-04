Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Mazda Miata MX-5

124,962 KM

Details Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2005 Mazda Miata MX-5

2005 Mazda Miata MX-5

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Mazda Miata MX-5

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

124,962KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8534096
  • VIN: JM1NB353350414062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 124,962 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

2005 Mazda Miata MX-5
124,962 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-9 GT
 194,184 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
2013 Fiat 500 Lounge
 141,201 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory