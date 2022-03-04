Menu
2005 Nissan Altima

235,494 KM

$2,495

+ tax & licensing
$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2005 Nissan Altima

2005 Nissan Altima

2.5 S | 5 Speed | Power Group | Alloys | New Tires

2005 Nissan Altima

2.5 S | 5 Speed | Power Group | Alloys | New Tires

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

235,494KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 8653546
  Stock #: 206
  VIN: 1N4AL11D85C246096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 235,494 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Sheer Silver Metallic Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, 5 Speed Manual Transmission, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering, Alloy Wheels with Brand New Cooper Tires, Winter & Summer Mats, Fog Lights, Tinted Glass, Power Seats, Rear Split & Folding Seats, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
"A fun, inexpensive way to get you driving! Loaded and in great shape, this 2005 Nissan Altima is great on gas and a pleasure to drive! The body is in solid shape, two minor spots on the rear passenger fender other than that it's pretty clean. The interior as you see in the photos has been well looked after. Clutch feels good, new tires, you simply can't go wrong! " -Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is NOT AVAILABLE. 

AS-IS Disclosure As Per OMVIC: 
“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense."


True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

