2005 Nissan Altima
2.5 S | 5 Speed | Power Group | Alloys | New Tires
Location
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Sold As Is
$2,495
- Listing ID: 8653546
- Stock #: 206
- VIN: 1N4AL11D85C246096
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 235,494 KM
Vehicle Description
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111.
Vehicle Highlights:
Sheer Silver Metallic Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, 5 Speed Manual Transmission, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering, Alloy Wheels with Brand New Cooper Tires, Winter & Summer Mats, Fog Lights, Tinted Glass, Power Seats, Rear Split & Folding Seats, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"A fun, inexpensive way to get you driving! Loaded and in great shape, this 2005 Nissan Altima is great on gas and a pleasure to drive! The body is in solid shape, two minor spots on the rear passenger fender other than that it's pretty clean. The interior as you see in the photos has been well looked after. Clutch feels good, new tires, you simply can't go wrong! " -Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is NOT AVAILABLE.
AS-IS Disclosure As Per OMVIC:
“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense."
True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2.
1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Features
