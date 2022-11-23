Menu
2005 Toyota Sienna

167,000 KM

Details Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
A&P Auto Centre

905-571-1277

CE

2005 Toyota Sienna

CE

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

167,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9353743
  • VIN: 5tdza29c85s233917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

